Liberia: ADFB and Liberian Foreign Minister Discuss Strengthening Joint Cooperation

Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD), Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi received a delegation from the Republic of Liberia headed by Amb. De-Maxwell Sah Kemayan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations and ways of exploring cooperation in several key areas, including the role of the Fund in supporting the nation's objectives of advancing sustainable economic development.

Mr. Muhammad Saif Al-Suwaidi said: "The visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia and the accompanying delegation represented an important opportunity to enhance cooperation between ADFD and Liberia. Our first project in Liberia was in 2019 to develop social services in the country. We are excited to work together to strengthen our relationship and we look forward to exploring future development projects."

Mr. Al-Suwaidi pointed out the importance of ADFD's relationship with many African countries supporting key development projects that serve to improve the quality of life for citizens while contributing to sustainable economic development.

Minister Kemayan expressed his appreciation to the United Arab Emirates and ADFD for the development aid it provides to his country, praising the Fund's efforts supporting economic and social development in developing countries worldwide.

Amb. Kemayan said: "Through this visit, we sought to strengthen our relationship with the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development and discuss opportunities that have the potential to contribute to building and strengthening priority strategic sectors in Liberia. These sectors will have a direct positive impact on the economy and will help Liberia to achieve its sustainable development goals."

ADFD has financed two projects in the Republic of Liberia valued at around AED 48 million. These projects serve the social services and renewable energy sectors.

About Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD)

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) is a leading national entity for economic development aid owned by the Abu Dhabi government. Established in 1971, it aims to help emerging countries by providing concessionary loans to finance sustainable development projects as well as administering long-term investments and direct contributions. In addition to managing development grants offered by the Abu Dhabi government, ADFD has adopted a policy of supporting the national economy and financing UAE private sector investments. Since its inception, ADFD has marked developmental milestones in 97 developing countries. Spanning the last 50 years, the Fund's development projects and investments, valued at AED150 billion.