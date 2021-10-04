Liberia: Youth Crimes Watch, Carter Center End Stakeholders Dialogue

Youth Crimes Watch of Liberia and Carter Center with funding from the Government of Sweden on 30 September 2021 concluded a one-day national stakeholders' dialogue on the court status, challenges and prospects of youth, and access to justice in Liberia.

In Monrovia, the one-day national stakeholders' dialogue aimed at creating the space for discussion between state and non-state actors in understanding the current situation, challenges and prospects for youth, and access to justice which lead to effective strategies for implementation and revision of existing laws, policies and regulations surrounding youth and access to justice in Liberia.

The expected outcome of the dialogue is to improve the interaction and communication between young people and decision-makers including the opportunity to share key messages with heads of government line ministries and agencies, youth, and students on access to justice.

The stakeholders' dialogue was held with participants from the youth and student community, government officials, and criminal justice patricides to brainstorm on the current state of pre-trial detainees and disadvantaged youth in the community.

Making remark at the program, Atty. Joseph Chessman of the Carter Center commended the leadership of the organizers, Youth Crimes Watch of Liberia for being farsighted in elevating the importance of youth access to justice to the national stage.

According to Atty. Joseph Chessman, nothing is important in Liberia now than addressing the critical issues of how youth are engaged with the legal system.

"Justice for many who seek it can bring healing or cause lasting injuries depending on how accessible the system is to those looking to seek its intervention. This is why access to justice for the largest segment of our population is important" Atty. Chessman noted.

Giving an overview of the program, Varney T. Wilson, Youth Crime Watch of Liberia's program coordinator, said the program speaks to the fact that young people are ready to take on the wheel to solve the many problems young people are going through.

"We are having this dialogue to make sure that young people are inspired and they get engaged with other national stakeholders to brainstorm on various topics of importance," said Mr. Wilson, adding that the program will build upon key public policies of youth and how they can be implemented and make an impact in their lives.

The president of the Federation of Liberia Youth (FLY), Ms. Miatta Gidson thanked the organizers for the program, adding that the current state of pre-trial detainees of youth is alarming.

She called on the Government of Liberia to address the current unexplained death, kidnapping and mysterious disappearance, and alleged ritualistic killing across the country.