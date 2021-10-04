Eritrea: Ambassador Mohammed Suleiman Held Talks With Ugandan FM

1 October 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 01 October 2021 - The Eritrean Ambassador to the Republic of Uganda, Mr. Mohammed Suleiman met and held talks on 29 October with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda, Gen. Al-Haji Abubakar Odongo Jeje, on strengthening bilateral relations.

At the meeting held in Kampala, Ambassador Mohammed and Foreign Minister Gen. Abubakar Odongo Jeje commending the progress of the relations between Eritrea and Uganda, they agreed to further consolidate the bilateral ties.

The two sides also discussed and exchanged views on the regional and global development of interest to the two countries, particularly developments in the Horn of Africa.

Stating that Eritrean nationals residing in Uganda are contributing in the economic development of the country, the Foreign Minister Gen. Al-Haji Abubakar Odongo Jeje expressed conviction that the Government of Uganda will extend due support to the Eritrean nationals in the country.

