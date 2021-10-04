Tunisia: Stock Exchange - Listed Companies Report 40 Percent Rise in Half-Yearly Result in 2021

Tunis/Tunisia — The 64 listed companies that have published their financial statements reported a 40% increase their overall half-yearly result in 2021, to 1,013 million dinars, the Tunis Stock Exchange said Friday.

Of the 64 listed companies that have published their half-yearly financial statements, 34 have recorded profitable results in the first half of 2021.

The companies that make up the Tunindex20 (SFBT, ATTIJARI BANK, BIAT, BH BANK, BT, STB, BNA, ATB, UIB, PGH, SOTUVER, TPR, CARTHAGE CEMENT, TELNET HOLDING, ONE TECH HOLDING, EURO CYCLE, SAH, SOTIPAPIER, DELICE HOLDING, UNIMED) (excluding SAH which has not yet published its statement), have captured 76% of the overall half-year result.This result has improved by 25%, compared to the first half 2020, that is to say a total amount of 771 MD.