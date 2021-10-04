Zimbabwe: Harare City Outclass Yadah

Yadah . . . . . . . . . . . (1)

Harare City . . . . . . .(1) 3

William Manondo showed why he is nicknamed 'Mr Chibuku' with a brace that helped Harare City subdue a battling Yadah in an entertaining Chibuku Super Cup match at Baobab yesterday.

The 29-year-old forward, who had only trainied two days with the rest of his teammates before the trip to Baobab, was the toast of the day with a goal either half, sandwiching a 66th minute stunning long range strike by Clive Rupiya.

Kudakwashe Mangami had given Yadah a fighting chance when he ghosted in with an equalising goal for Yadah shortly before the break.

With 12 in the bag, Harare City virtually have one leg in the quarterfinals.

Four points separate them with closest rivals CAPS United who still have two more matches to play.

The Sunshine Boys, although a massive eight points behind runaway Group One leaders Dynamos, have a game in hand.

Their coach Lloyd Chitembwe was excited by yesterday's win, wjich came hard on the heels of another big victory in lasy week;s 1-0 triumph over giants CAPS United.

"I think it was a very good game. The result was perfect.

This is exactly what we were looking for at this moment.

"I know we are not yet there in terms of our fitness and in many aspects of the game but we are very happy with what we are doing.

"Our first half wasn't good but I am sure in the second half we showed class. We showed the difference between us and the other team but we just need to keep on working hard," said Chitembwe.

The game started 18 minutes late after Yadah, who were technically by the home team, arrived exactly half an hour before scheduled kickoff.

The Miracle Boys suffered a breakdown along the way and had a shortened warm up.

Manondo put the Sunshine Boys ahead with a powerful header from a cross by Clive Rupiya in the 32nd minute.

The Sunshine Boys almost got the insurance goal exactly 10 minutes later but Yadah survived the onslaught after Emmanuel Mandiranga miscued a header from a fine cross by Dinoleen Masukuta.

Rupiya followed up with a low shot inside the box but was denied by the keeper and then Jerry Chipangura also watched in dismay as his shot was blocked on the line.

Yadah responded almost instantly with a long ball forward, which caught the Harare City defence completely off guard.

Striker Mangami made no mistake when coming face to face with the goalkeeper Prosper Chigumba, to ensure the teams were back on level terms at half time.

But Yadah enjoyed some beautiful exchanges and they continued at the resumption with a fine buildup down the left flank.

Bright Chayambuka threaded a neat ball across the face of goal but Mangami just missed a tap-in opportunity with the goal at his mercy.

Harare City also had some fine moments and Rupiya lit up the arena with a stunning long range effort in the 66th minute.

Manondo then doubled his tally in the 71st minute.

Yadah defence was beaten by an aerial ball and Chipangura latched onto it before setting up Manondo for an easy tap in.

Yadah still ensured an entertaining finish to the match with Brian Kadamanja coming close with an 85th minute header from a corner kick.

However the Sunshine Boys were too organised, with Chitembwe giving a run to some of his young players Emmanuel Ziocha and Emmanuel Zinyama in the final minutes

Teams

Yadah: P. Nyabunga, L. Mucheto, B. Chayambuka, B. Kadamanja, N. Mhlanga, A. Kambanje, M. Faranando (F. Alick, 60th min), T. Mutembedza (I. Sadiki, 70th min) G. Mangani, T. Shandirwa (Bhinzi, 70th min), K. Mhembere, K. Mangami (P. Kafelapanjila, 90th min)

Harare City: P. Chigumba, B. Musaka, Z. Bizeki, M. Machazane, H. Chapusha, T. Tavengwa, D. Masukuta (E. Zinyama, 85th min), C. Rupiya (E. Ziocha, 90th min), E. Mandiranga, W. Manondo (M. Muchenje, 80th min), J. Chipangura (K. Musharu, 75th min)