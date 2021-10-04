Zimbabwe: Three More Varsities to Offer Law Degrees

The Council for Legal Education has added law degrees from three local universities as designated legal qualifications bring to five, the institutions that are recognised in the country.

The designations are contained in Statutory Instrument 240 of 2021, Legal Practitioners (Designated Legal Qualifications) (Amendment) Notice, 2021 (No. 2).

Qualifications that were designated are the Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree of the Great Zimbabwe University, the Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree and the University of Zimbabwe Part-Time LLB Honours degree (2016).

The qualifications were designated in terms of the Legal Practitioners (Council for Legal Education) Rules, 1992.

Prior to the latest designation, only the law full-time LLB (Honours) degree, the BL degree from the UZ and the Bachelor of Laws (Honours) degree of the Midlands State University were recognised.