Zimbabwe: Constable Rapes Niece

Freedom Mupanedemo — Midlands Bureau

A constable stationed at Maboleni Police Station in Lower Gweru has been charged with rape after he allegedly sneaked into the blankets of a daughter to his sister who was under his care.

The constable (37) was arrested after the victim made a police report the following day.

The accused appeared before Gweru magistrate, Mr Blessing Tsingano on Thursday facing rape charges.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded to October 7 on $5 000 bail.

For the State, prosecutor Ms Rumbidzai Kanganga told the court that on September 25 at around 8am, the constable sneaked into his niece's bedroom while she was sleeping.

The court heard that while in his niece's blankets, he proposed love to her and she declined, indicating that she was more of his daughter since he was entrusted by her mother to be under his care.

It is the State's case that the cop then went on to rape her.

The State said the 20-year-old niece screamed while being abused, but no one came to her rescue as it was only the two of them in the house.

The court heard that the victim later called her aunt, wife to the cop, who is based in South Africa, and told her about the incident after which she advised her to report the matter to the police.

He was then arrested on September 26 after a report was made at Gweru Rural Police Station.