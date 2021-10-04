Zimbabwe: Govt Commends Young Farmers

THE Federation of Young Farmers Clubs of Zimbabwe (FYFCZ) has been commended for playing a key role in boosting agriculture production and creating the rural middle class while pushing Zimbabwe into self-sufficiency for all major crops.

Of the 80 000 hectares that were put under wheat during this winter cropping season, the FYFCZ members planted 20 000 ha, said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Deputy Minister Vangelis Haritatos on Friday while officiating at the launch of the summer season collaboration of the young farmers, CFI holdings and Cassava AgriTech.

The collaboration will see CFI Holdings and Cassava contracting the FYFCZ members to produce the crops while the young farmers will be guaranteed markets.

CFI is the principal buyer supported by Cassava as an aggregator for the benefit of the young farmers.

Government will provide the necessary support for the success of the initiative.

About 500 FYFCZ members are expected to benefit from this contract arrangement which will see beneficiaries delivering produce to CFI and Cassava AgriTech.

Deputy Minister Haritatos said the contribution being made by FYFCZ members was testimony of what young people could do with adequate support.

"The development of agriculture through young farmers is a priority. The availability of Government backed support programmes to young farmers has taken centre stage across all structures of Government.

"I am positive that with such programme, the contribution to agricultural growth by young farmers will definitely increase in size and quality.

"My ministry will continuously create the enabling environment where possible for the success of his initiative. Soon the pre-planting producer price of maize and soya will be announced and this will allow the conclusion of your union programmes ahead of the 2021-22 summer season.

"Women and youth involvement in agriculture remains the single most important critical step for the success of the industry.

"This kind of initiative will to certainly work with the young farmers and contributing towards agriculture.

"We put farmers at the centre of our value chain. We solidify this as we push our nation to fulfil, the National Vision 2030.

FCYFZ chairman Mr Denias Zaranyika said the contribution of the youth was critical in attaining high yields.

"We need to promote viable agricultural partnerships like what we are witnessing," he said.

Vaya representative Mr Givemore Jojo from Cassava said they were keen to work closely with the youth to ensure production and productivity.

CFI Holdings representative Ms Rutendo Chidemo said they were excited to be part of the union and also work closely with the youth to boost agricultural production.

She said farmers were at the centre of the institution's value chain.