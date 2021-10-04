Zimbabwe: Relentless Ngezi Platinum Consolidate Lead

Whawha... ... ... ... ... ... ... ... (0) 1

NGEZI Platinum Stars returned to their winning ways in emphatic fashion when they dislodged whipping boys Whawha in a Chibuku Super Cup football tie at Mandava yesterday.

Having already secured their passage to the quarter-finals of the premium knock-out tournament despite a 2-2 draw against Triangle on Wednesday last week, Ngezi Platinum needed to win this one to brighten their chances of winning the group.

Closest rivals FC Platinum had been pegged back when they were held to 1-1 draw by Triangle on Saturday and were tied on 10 points with the Mhondoro side before yesterday's match.

And the Rodwell Dhlakama-coached charges meant business right from the first whistle, restricting their casual opponents to chasing the ball in a dominant first-half display which the 3-0 scoreline was a far-cry of what actually transpired.

Bruno Mtigo's brace inside just eight minutes and Denver Mukamba's goal, a minute from the break, helped Dhlakama's side to go to the breather a comfortable lot against a rickety side which has now shipped in 19 goals in just five games.

The Gweru team came back from the break looking more decent than they were in the opening half and duly drew one back through Donaldo Madzinga on the hour mark.

But the goal only served to remind Ngezi Platinum that this was a football contest as by this time they should have felt was a mere stroll in the park.

Suddenly, the Mhondoro team awakened yet again with McDonald Makuwe restoring the three-goal advantage before captain Qadr Amini sealed the rout.

Dhlakama hailed his charges and reminded them to keep their focus ahead of their final group showdown against FC Platinum.

"I am happy with the display from my charges, they really gave it their all and it is always a good feeling to win a football match," said Dhlakama.

"We told the boys to go out there and enjoy the game and that is what they did.

"At the end of the day, we pocketed all the three points and that is what every coach wants to see week in, week out.

"We should now retain our focus, win the remaining match and secure top spot. We are already looking at the quarter-finals but before we can do that, we should first secure top spot in the group."

His Whawha counterpart, Luke Jukulile-Petros, said his team is work in progress and despite looking very much amateurish, said he continues to pick valuable pluses in each passing game.

"Yes, yet another bad day but it's not totally hopeless," said Jukulile-Petros.

"Given where we are coming from, you ought to pick positives rather than drop your head in despair.

"We are a team that has been punished from mere mistakes and I hope to see more and more positives as we look ahead.

"Let us see where we will be at the end of the final group game against Triangle."

Whawha sit at the base of the Group 4 standings with a single point, 14 behind pace-setters Ngezi Platinum and two shy of third-placed Triangle who they can eclipse with a win over them.

Teams

Whawha: A. Useni, T. Giya, N. Gurende, J. Gadzani, A. Matope, R. Matutu, T. Manhopi, X. Ncube, E. Muzanenhamo, J. Barake, D. Madzinga.

Ngezi Platinum: C. Chadya, D. Mukamba, P. Moyo, B. Mtigo, N. Makumbe (V. Kadonzvo 46 min), Q. Amini, W. Taderera (M. Mukuwe 60 min), M. Mukumba K. Murera, M. Mushonga, K. Chigwida.