Zimbabwe: Tempers Flare As Bulawayo City Beat Chiefs

BULAWAYO City coach Philani "Beefy" Ncube says tempers flared in his team's dressing room at half-time in their comeback win over Bulawayo Chiefs in the Chibuku Super Cup football match at Barbourfields yesterday.

Ncube said he slapped one of his players during the breather to get the best out of his side. "We went into the dressing room and containers were flying," said Ncube.

"Honestly there is one player that l clapped and in the second-half he got back to his senses. We came into this game saying it's either we get a win or a draw and we are happy that we managed to win."

Despite dominating possession, City went into the break 1-0 down from a 22nd minute penalty scored by Billy Veremu. But but City returned for the second half a better side and two goals from Tawanda Zinaka and Dalubuhle Dlodlo inspired them to a comeback victory.

Zinaka first equalised for City in the 48th minute, firing home a pass from Welcome Ndiweni from inside the box.

Substitute Dlodlo sealed victory in the 73rd minute, finishing off a good move initiated by arguably the man-of-the-match Arlton Ndlovu. City endured a late scare after Chiefs were awarded a late penalty deep into the second-half.

Veremu again stepped up, but this time his spot-kick was saved by City goalkeeper Bhekimpilo Ncube.

Chiefs' coach Mark Mathe said City were mentally superior on the day.

"I would like to give credit to our opponents, they had a good game-plan. They knew how to neutralise us and mentally they were tougher than us," said Mathe.

The loss dashed the slightest hopes Chiefs had retained of making it into the quarter-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup and ensured Highlanders join Chicken Inn in the last eight.

Teams

Bulawayo Chiefs: David Bizanani (Wellington Muuya 55th min) , Ben Nyahunzwi, Mandlenkosi Gasela ( Dominic Jaricha 55th min) , Gift Gumpo, Hughe Chikosa ( Brighton Makopa 55th min), Lucky Ndlela, Malvin Mkolo, Mthokozisi Marve, Billy Veremu, Felix Moyo, Farawu Matare (Joe Nyabinde 56th min)

Bulawayo City: Bhekimpilo Ncube, Lewis Ncube, Douglas Sibanda, Vincent Moyo, Wilfred Munhorwei, Melikhaya Ncube, Welcome Ndiweni (Shelton Sibanda 85th min) Crispen Machisi (Wellington Kamudyariwa 63rd min), Tawanda Zinaka (Dalubuhle Dlodlo 63rd min), Arlton Ndlovu, Mgcini Sibanda (John Chinyerere 78th min)