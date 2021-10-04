Zimbabwe: Children of War Vets Endorse President

THE children of war veterans have endorsed President Mnangagwa's candidature in the 2023 harmonised elections.

Working under the banner Children of Zimbabwe Liberation War Veterans Association (CZLWVA), they said they shared the President's vision.

CZLWVA's endorsement of President Mnangagwa's candidature in the 2023 elections comes after all Zanu-PF provinces across the country have endorsed him as the ruling party's Presidential candidate in a major show of confidence in his leadership.

Speaking during the first ever CZLWVA conference at Outward Bound Resort in Chimanimani on Friday, national chairman Cde Raymond Chiwara said: "We are here for our first national conference which has also given us the opportunity to announce our preferred candidate for the 2023 election.

"We have agreed with all our members across the country that there is no better candidate for the 2023 election other than President Mnangagwa. He has convinced us that he is the only one who can solve our challenges as children of war veterans. Therefore, we are giving this message to leadership here represented by Cde Nokuthula Matsikenyere and Cde Mike Madiro."

In her keynote address ZANU PF Women's League deputy chairperson Cde Matsikenyere, who is also the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Manicaland said: "It is encouraging that we have children of your age willing to respect and recognise the liberation war legacy.

"Some of your age are being lured to supporting ideologies that are not only foreign, but opposed to our country's interests. Therefore, I really want to applaud you for coming up with this initiative and my sincere hope is that you will be able to be ambassadors of the party and the President."

Cde Matsikenyere urged youths to desist from drug abuse and irresponsible sexual activities.

The theme of the conference was, "Defending the gains of the Second Republic whilst mobilising five million votes for ED 2023."

ZANU PF chairman for Manicaland Cde Mike Madiro commended CZLWVA for endorsing President Mnangagwa's candidature.

"This is something that makes us happy as leaders when young persons come together to honour and respect their leaders in the manner that CZLWVA has done. The work at hand is how to ensure that we now go out with the word and mobilise votes for Cde Mnangagwa.

"This should not be a difficult task at all given that the work President Mnangagwa carried out in the few years that he has been in office is there on the ground for all to see," said Cde Madiro.