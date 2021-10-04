Zimbabwe: Caps Utd Face Chibuku Exit

CAPS United... ... ... .. (0) 1

Herentals... ... ... ... .. (0) 1

CLIVE Augusto opened his account for CAPS United yesterday but the goal was not enough to save the Harare giants who were left staring an early exit from this year's Chibuku Super Cup following a draw against Herentals at Baobab.

The Green Machine newboy scored from the spot to put his team level after Herentals had taken an early second half lead courtesy of another penalty from Brighton Majarira.

In fact, three penalties were awarded in the morning game at Baobab yesterday but Herentals defender Gibson Chinobva missed the first kick in the 10th minute.

The result was bad for CAPS United, who needed maximum points to salvage their campaign in Group One, following a poor run in the tournament this year.

Makepekepe have won only one match in eight Chibuku Super Cup outings and pressure should be building for the head coach Darlington Dodo and his backroom staff to turn things around.Makepekepe, however, cannot do much in the remaining two games after falling a massive 12 points from leaders Dynamos, ahead of the Harare Derby.

"We had come here to collect maximum points," said Dodo.

"If you look at our approach, it was all about going forward. We wanted to be more offensive because we needed the goals to try and win the game.

"Unfortunately, the result didn't go our way. But we will still take the point and hopefully put more focus on the last two games.

We have to try and grind out something because we don't know what will happen with the other teams that we are directly involved in competition for the number two position."

Makepekepe lost control of their destiny following last week's 0-1 defeat to Harare City.

Prior to yesterday's game, CAPS United had only won once in this tournament, ironically against Herentals.

But things almost turned sour early on when referee Pedzisai Chadya adjudged that defender Munyaradzi Nyenye handled the ball inside the box when he blocked a goal-bound shot from Gibson Chinobva.

It was a rather harsh decision from the referee but poetic justice prevailed in the end. The Green Machine, who felt short-changed by most of the refereeing decisions yesterday, were relieved when Chinobva sent his effort wide from the spot.

Herentals still dominated the early exchanges despite featuring 49-year-old club owner, Innocent Benza, in attack.Dodo was forced to make two changes to the CAPS United side that lost 0-1 to Harare City last week.

Midfielders Ronald Chitiyo and Joseph Thulani missed the trip to Baobab because of injuries.

Dodo dropped Richard Hachiro from his usual midfield position to right back as Makepekepe are still without fullbacks Valentine Musarurwa and Valentine Ndaba who are still reeling in the casualty ward.

They started off on the back foot yesterday and goalkeeper Tatenda Munditi made two good saves to deny Kelvin Bingala early in the match. Makepekepe had a chance to take the lead when Augusto bulldozed into the box but he somehow dragged his shot just wide.

Dodo made a double substitution at the restart bringing on John Zhuwawu and Leeroy Mavhunga to breathe life into their attack.But Herentals got another penalty soon after, when Carlos Mavhurume clipped Wilmore Chimbetu inside the box.

Majarira stepped up and beat Munditi with a rising shot from the spot on the 53rd minute.

CAPS United got their own penalty on the hour mark when substitute John Zhuwawu was brought down in the box by Chinobva.Augusto sent the keeper the wrong way for Makepekepe's equaliser.

Zhuwawu could have sealed the deal for Makepekepe following a low cross from Simba Nhivi in the 71st minute but he missed the ball just a few yards away.

Herentals coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva accepted their fate as the Students crashed out of the tournament with four points.

Teams

CAPS United: T. Munditi, R. Hachiro, M. Nyenye, B. Mpofu, C. Mavhurume, E. Karembo, T. Pio, P. Bhamusi, T. Balakasi (L. Mavhunga, 46th min, T. Tumba, 89th min), I. Nyoni (J. Zhuwawu, 46th min), C . Augusto (S. Nhivi, 65th min)Herentals: P. Tafiremutsa, W. Chimbetu, Z. Ruguchu, G. Chinobva, C. Zimondi (T. Chitukutuku, 74th min), W. Kapumha, D. Chimwemwe (C. Lumbilani, 66th min), Brighton Majarira, K. Bingala (A. Mataranyika, 80th min, I. Benza (Blessing Majarira, 66th min), T. Jim (R . Chishaya, 80th min)