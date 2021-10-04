Namibia: Man Kills Baby During Argument Over Paternity

A three-month-old baby boy was killed at Katima Mulilo on Friday during an argument between a 29-year-old suspect and his girlfriend over the paternity of the child.

The incident happened at around 20h00 at Choto compound.

It is alleged that the suspect confronted his girlfriend and questioned her about who the biological father of the baby was. "He then held the infant by the neck, threw him onto the roof and then the child fell down on the floor and died.

"The suspect and the girlfriend reside together," a police report said.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Katima Mulilo Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Police investigations continue.