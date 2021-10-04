South Africa: Many Are Eager to Drop Remote Work and Return to the Office, Here's Why

3 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Téa Bell

With vaccine roll-outs under way and the country's recent move to adjusted level 1 lockdown, a number of offices have begun to reopen to staff. However, employees themselves remain divided in their sentiments towards returning to the office.

In April 2020, a month after the declaration that South Africa was going into its first national lockdown, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that "all staff who can work remotely must be allowed to do so".

Mandating businesses to make provisions for employees whose job tasks could be completed from home was one of the first decisive actions taken by national governments in response to the coronavirus outbreak in 2020. The thinking behind it was that allowing employees to work from home would help to limit their social interactions and minimise the risk of spreading the virus.

Perhaps most notably, the general shift of work activities to online platforms during lockdown has created an expectation among employees that elements of the work-from-home model will continue even after lockdowns have become a thing of the past.

The discourse around what a post-pandemic world might look like tends to brandish the idea that remote work will supersede traditional office structures. Researchers reckon that a more...

