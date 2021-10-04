Zimbabwe: Heavy Rains Destroy Gwanda Hospital

4 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

HEAVY unseasonal rains blew off the roof of a maternity ward at Manama Hospital in, Gwanda, Matabeleland South province, leaving expecting mothers scurrying for safety.

The incident occurred Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rains accompanied by strong winds pounded the area just after 4 pm leaving a trail of destruction at the hospital.

There were no injuries reported.

Sources at the hospital said they were caught surprise as there were no signs of rain prior to the incident.

"There were no signs of rain prior to the incident. The weather suddenly changed and strong winds started blowing and they destroyed the roof of the maternity ward," said the source.

The patients who were at the maternity ward were moved to another ward.

Contacted for a comment, Matabeleland South provincial medical director Rudo Chikodzore said she is yet to get a full report.

"I just received a call now. The team is on the ground yet to send full details," Chikodzore said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X