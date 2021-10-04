Namibia: N$943,000 Heist Suspects Identified

Walvis Bay — Erongo Police identified at least two of the five armed robbers who are on the run after the N$943 000 heist they carried out at Pupkewitz in Walvis Bay last week Saturday.

Inspector Ileni Shapumba on Friday told New Era they managed to identify two suspects so far through a phone that was left at the robbery scene and is now appealing to the public to help them trace the duo as well as the other three suspects.

He says they have traced leads up to Kuisebmond, where they found an empty cashbox as well as a service pistol of one of the security guards that was taken during the robbery.

"We have positively identified Junior Joakim and Jackie Panduleni Markus, also known as Jive, as part of the gang that carried out the robbery, and are appealing to the public at large to help us trace the suspects and recover the stolen money as well," Shapumba said on Friday.

It is alleged five men, armed with two guns, attacked Southern Cross Security guards while they were moving a cash box from various businesses to local banks.

One suspect pointed the driver with a firearm, while the other suspects attacked and took two firearms and cash boxes from the other security guards. The suspects drove off in a white Volkswagen Polo with a fake registration number and tinted windows. Only N$28 616.84 that was left in the cash in transit vehicle was recovered.

Anyone with information that may lead to their arrest should contact detective chief inspector Johannes Mwatongwe at 081 246 112 1 or detective inspector Helena Ashikoto at 081 255 45 04 or report at the nearest police station.