Zimbabwe/Malawi: Pasuwa Celebrates Seventh Success League Title Success

4 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER Warriors coach Callisto Pasuwa enhanced his growing status as one of Zimbabwe top football coaches after clinching his third successive league championship with the Malawian Super League Nyasa Big Bullets at the weekend.

Pasuwa's Bullets won 3-0 against Kamuzu Barracks in their penultimate round of the season on Saturday to open a four-point lead at the top of the Malawi Super League standings.

Second placed Silver Strikers lost 2-0 Moyale Barracks on Saturday while Be Foward Wanderers, placed third lost 3-1 at home to Blue Eagles on Sunday.

This means Pasuwa's Nyasa Bullets have been confirmed as the champions for the third successive season with an unassailable 59 points with one more round of matches to spare.

The former Zimbabwe Warriors and Dynamos coach took over the mantle from Rogers Yasin and Elia Kananji in October 2018 and achieved the initial target of winning the league title.

Pasuwa won his first title in his debut season in 2019 before leading the team to another league glory in the following season.

Prior to his move to Dynamos, the former Zimbabwe international led his former club Dynamos to four consecutive league titles as coach from 2011 to 2014 writing his own piece of history.

Pasuwa also enjoyed success as coach of the Zimbabwe national team after guiding the Warriors to qualification for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations held in Gabon.

