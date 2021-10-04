Zimbabwe: Zapu Presidential Race - Nkomo's Son Takes Early Lead

4 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

THE later former vice president Joshua Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe, has emerged as a hot favourite to lead Zapu after taking a commanding early lead, according to provincial nominations ahead of the elective congress later this month.

Zapu is preparing for its elective congress to be held from October 28 to 30 in Bulawayo.

The party's secretary for mobilisation and organisation Derek Katsenga yesterday confirmed that the nomination process was going on well.

He said five presidential candidates, Nkomo, Bernard Magugu, Strike Mkandla, Mark Mbaiwa and Sithembiso Mpofu, would battle it out for the post of party president.

"Yes it's a tight contest, but it's good for the party because people need to sweat for these leadership positions," Katsenga said.

He said all provinces had already held their conferences except for Harare and Bulawayo, with Nkomo winning all the provinces.

"Only Zapu members are participating. On October 28, 29 and 30, we are going to hold our congress in Bulawayo."

Katsenga said nominations for Harare and Bulawayo were postponed to Saturday after the process was discontinued due to irregularities.

Indications are that Nkomo got 49 votes in Manicaland province ahead of Mkandla who got 10 votes, Mpofu four votes and Magugu zero.

In Mashonaland West, Nkomo got 63 votes, beating Mpofu with 24, Mkandla two votes, Mbaiwa one vote and Magugu one.

In Mashonaland East, Nkomo got 50 votes, beating Magugu who got 40 votes.

In Matabeleland North, Nkomo got 117 votes, beating Mbaiwa who got 28 votes.

Nkomo's supporters said his nomination rekindled hopes that the party would be strong enough to contest the 2023 elections.

