Tunisia: Tunis-Cairo Air Service to Resume November 2 - unisair

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunis-Cairo air service will resume on November 2, 2021, the national carrier Tunisair announced Friday.

Two flights per week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, will be operated, added the company, stating that the schedules of these flights will be as follows:

- Tuesday TU 813, departure at 15:30 (local Tunisian time), arrival in Cairo at 19:30. The return flight TU 814, will leave Cairo at 20:30 (Egyptian time) and will land in Tunis at 22:45 (Tunisian time).

- Saturday TU 813, departure at 7:05 am (Tunisian local time), arrival in Cairo at 11:05 am. The return flight TU 814, will leave Cairo at 12:05 (Egyptian time) and will land in Tunis at 14:20 (Tunisian time).

Regarding the health measures to be applied to fight the spread of the coronavirus upon entry into Egyptian territory, Tunisair has specified that a negative PCR test with a result date not exceeding 72 hours with QR Code is mandatory for all passengers aged 6 years and over who are not vaccinated.

A certificate of vaccination with QR Code is also mandatory for all passengers vaccinated for at least 14 days.