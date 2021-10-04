Tunisia: FTDES Calls On Presidency of Republic to Address Abuses Against Migrants and Refugees

1 October 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said Friday Tunisia is not a secure country for migrants and refugees, considering "the political, economic and social situation prevailing in the country".

The forum called in a statement on the Presidency of the Republic to address the abuses endured by migrants and refugees as well as review the avenues for co-ordination and co-operation with the European Union.

It also called for implementing an inclusive national strategy for migration and asylum in a bid to preserve the dignity and rights of migrants.

It expressed concern over "violations against sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia seen in the recent period."

The FTDES warned against the anti-migrant hate speeches in social media "and the exclusion of migrants from a neighbourhood in Sfax on decision of security authorities, last June.

It reminded of testimonies reported on abusive and immediate expulsion operations across the Tunisian-Algerian-Libyan the borders, putting at risk the lives of migrants, including pregnant women and children.

It also referred to the violation of Tunisia's international commitments, denouncing the unresponsiveness of the Tunisian authorities.

