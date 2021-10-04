Algeria: Macron's Recent Remarks - Algeria Expresses 'Categorical' Rejection of Interference in Its Domestic Affairs

press release

Algiers — Algeria expressed Saturday its "categorical rejection of the unacceptable interference in its internal affairs," following the unrefuted statements that several French sources attributed, by name, to the president of the French Republic, the presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

"Following the unrefuted statements that many French sources have attributed by name to the president of the French Republic, Algeria expresses its categorical rejection of the unacceptable interference in its internal affairs through these comments," the presidency's statement said.

"The remarks in question are an intolerable attack on the memory of the 5,630,000 valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in their heroic resistance to the French colonial invasion as well as in the glorious National Liberation Revolution," the presidency of the Republic stressed.

"Colonial France's crimes in Algeria are innumerable and meet the most demanding definitions of genocide against humanity. These crimes, which are not subject to the statute of limitations, cannot be subjected to manipulation of facts or mitigating interpretation."

See also: Algeria's ambassador to France recalled for consultations

For the Presidency of the Republic, "the propensity of those nostalgic for French Algerian and those who are reluctant to resign themselves to the full independence, which the Algerians have won with great struggle, is expressed through vain attempts to conceal the abuses, massacres, burning of people , destruction of villages, Hundreds of 'Oradour-Sur-Glane,' mass destruction of tribes of resistance fighters, which are serial genocides that acrobatic use of words and political shortcuts will never manage to conceal."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In addition, superficial assessments, approximate and tendentious statements about the construction of the Algerian national State and the affirmation of the national identity are part of an outdated hegemonic conception of relations between States and cannot, in any way, be compatible with Algeria's firm commitment to the sovereign equality of States."

"These unfortunate statements, which fundamentally clashes with the principles that should govern a potential Algerian-French cooperation in memory, has the incorrigible fault of tending towards the promotion of an apologetic version of colonialism to the detriment of the vision established by the history of the legitimacy of struggles for national liberation, while nothing and no one can absolve the colonial powers of their crimes, including the massacres of 17 October in Paris, which Algeria and the Algerian community established in France are about to commemorate with dignity," the presidency of the Republic said.

"Faced with the particularly unacceptable situation caused by these irresponsible remarks, President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune has decided to recall immediately the Algerian ambassador to the French Republic for consultations."