Liberia: Weah is a Good Man

The political leader of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction has heaped praises on president George Weah saying he is a good man, but the opposition politicians in the country are responsible for negative reports.

He made the call over the weekend in response to series of allegations of killings in the country.

"George Weah is a good man. That boy is good but the opposition people in this country are just bent on spreading lies all over the place. But they get it wrong. This boy will go back in 2023," he said.

According to him, the president has been able to ensure the provision of street lights in many parts of the country, payment of WASE fees, free tuition to students at the university of Liberia, construction of market buildings in many places among others.

"As old as this country is, many leaders have come and gone and could not do what this young boy is doing. It is all shame that is making them to speak. But they will still long in it. As far as I know, my son will go back, come 2023, because the opposition politicians do not have this country at heart.

"Many of them are just sitting to come and steal and run with money to America. But they get it wrong my child. Let them wait after his two terms; then they can come in. As for Oldman Boakai, many of the politicians want to ride behind his back. At least Alexander Cummings is young and has age in his favor."

He called on them to speak the truth about the country because it is the same country, when they are elected in the future, will govern.

Honorable Johnson is Senator for vote-rich Nimba County. During the regime of former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, he had confrontation with her after his bid to represent the UP in 2005 did not work . He broke away and formed his own party- NUDP-National Union for Democratic Party. Again, in 2011, he formed the MDR due to what he said was hijacked by some of his own followers.

Honor Johnson said he will carry out double campaign in 2023: "I will campaign for myself and at the sometime campaign for my son. I will ensure that he is re-elected come 2023."