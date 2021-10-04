Tunisia: Rached Ghannouchi Says Parliament Bureau Is in Permanent Session

Tunis/Tunisia — Rached Ghannouchi, Speaker of the House of People's Representatives (ARP), whose activities have been suspended for more than two months, said the parliament bureau is in permanent session, calling on MPs to resume their parliamentary and oversight activity, in accordance with the provisions of the Basic Law.

In a statement bearing the name of the presidency of the ARP and posted Friday on its official page, Rached Ghannouchi called on the people's elected representatives to resist to restore the parliamentary institution and the values of democracy, reaffirming that the activation of Article 80 of the Basic Law is "unconstitutional."

According to the Presidency of Parliament, all measures announced by President Kais Saied relating to the suspension of parliament are "null and void."

Earlier in the day, a large police deployment was observed near the parliament. A security perimeter was established and several patrol cars were visible in the area.

Army tanks and soldiers were also positioned inside the fence of the parliament, noted a reporter from TAP, present at the scene.

Calls for the resumption of parliamentary activities, frozen since July 25, have been launched in recent days by three members (Ayachi Zammel, Iyadh Elloumi and Safi Said). The latter have invited their colleagues to resume their activities on October 1, to develop a roadmap and a way out of the crisis, "in activation of the provisions of the Constitution and in accordance with the rules of procedure of the parliament.

This morning, citizens were prevented from circulating or parking in streets leading to the main entrance of the parliament and to the squares located nearby.

Police crowd control barriers were also erected on the road leading to the entrance of the parliament, on the side of the Bardo Museum.