Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur ( world 16th) has qualified for the semi-finals of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic, United States, after beating Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (6th), by two sets to zero (6-4, 6-2), in the quarterfinals played Friday evening.

Jabeur, who has earned valuable points in the race for the masters, will take on the winner of the quarter-final between Slovak-born Swiss Belinda Bencic and Russian-Kazakh Elena Rybakina, scheduled for tonight from 21h.