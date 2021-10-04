Africa: AU Donates Scholastic Materials to School in Jubaland

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) has donated scholastic materials to pupils in Elwak Primary School in Gedo Region, Jubaland State of Somalia, to boost education in the area.

The items which included desks, chairs, office furniture, wooden blackboards, sports equipment and a water tank were donated by Kenyan AMISOM troops, based in Dhobley.

The items - donated under AMISOMs Quick Impact Projects (QIPs) - were handed over to the school management by the Commanding Officer of the third Mechanised Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Mwangi, at a ceremony held at the school, attended by the pupils, local leaders and Somalia Security Forces (SSF).

In his remarks, Lt. Col. Mwangi stressed the importance of education as a basis for peace and development.

Education, he noted, imparts knowledge, skills, values and attitudes that are important for the social, economic and political development for any country.

"Education is the essential foundation for prosperity and serves as a conduit to success. It also helps nurture young people's talent and creativity. This helps them to connect with other people around the globe and inspires them to discover and analyse the world in which they live," he said on Wednesday.

Lt. Col Mwangi further expressed optimism that the cordial relations between AMISOM troops and the community will further enhance peace and stability in the area.

Elwak District Commissioner, Ibrahim Guled, thanked AMISOM troops for their support, but appealed for more support to other schools in Burahache town.

"We are grateful that AMISOM is undertaking various noble projects that are aimed at making our society better," said Guled.

The SSF Commander, Brigadier General, Abbas Ibrahim and Elwak District Education Officer, Hassan Ali Hassan attended the event among others.