Somalia: ASWJ Leader Blames Galmudug for Inciting Conflict in Central Somalia

2 October 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The leader of Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa, Sheikh Mohamed Shakir Ali Hassan has accused the Galmudug administration of attacking Alhu Sunna instead of fighting Al-Shabaab.

In an interview with BBC Somali Service, Sheikh Shakir, a former member of the Galmudug administration, said that their main purpose in the Galgadud region is to fight Al-Shabaab and to correct what is wrong.

Fighting between federal government forces, Galmudug and Ahlu Sunna forces broke out in Bohol area on the outskirts of Dhusamareb on Thursday, killing more than 10 people.

Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a (ASWJ) forces took control of the town of Guri El without any fighting yesterday afternoon, after the government and Galmudug forces withdrew from the town, and Ahlu Sunna banned the landing of a plane carrying weapons and troops.

However, planes carrying troops landed at Dhusamareb airport yesterday and today due to fears of an attack by the forces in Guri El and other areas controlled by Ahlu Sunna.

