Liberia: Sen. Dillon, Daniel Sando Suspended From Liberty Party for Six Months

Monrovia — Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon, vice chairman for political affairs of the Liberty Party, has been suspended for six months for reportedly "making several unauthorized public utterances, derogatory statements against the chairman and Executives of the LP that brought the public disrepute to the party".

The vice chairman for press and public affairs, Daniel Sando, was also suspended for six months for same reasons.

"The LP condemns the actions of these LP Executives in the strongest terms as it has the propensity to cast unnecessary aspersion on the party and will not be tolerated. Both NEC members have been suspended for a period of six months beginning October 1, 2021 and ends on March 31, 2020," the Liberty Party stated in a press release.

Senator Dillon on August 24 during an interview on SKY TV alleged that Liberty Chairman, Musa H. Bility had altered the constitution of the Liberty Party.

He further asserted that Chairman Bility is a "crook" and that he is "all about the money".

Dillon further asserted that Mr. Bility is involved with "BM [black money] which was catching up with him.

He added that Mr. Bility was bullying and financially inducing members of the Liberty Party Executive Committee to support Alexander Cummings for the CPP standard bearer post.

According to the Claims, Petition and Investigation Committee of the Liberty Party, based on the claims and allegations made by Sen. Dillon and Daniel Sando, the pair were formally invited on September 6 to the party's headquarters for hearing into the allegations on September 8, but both did not show up.

Another meeting was scheduled for September 10 but they still ignored the invitation, according to the Claims, Petition and Investigation Committee.

According to the Claims, Petition and Investigation Committee, the hearing was intended to create the platform that would have allowed them to exercise their rights to be heard and the opportunity to respond the claims made.