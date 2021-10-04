Namibia: Walvis Bay Fishermen's Widows, Ehika Fishing Reconcile

FAMILIES of the close-knit community of Narraville suburb at Walvis Bay, who have been facing disunity over the past few years following a dispute between the Walvis Bay Fishermen Widows Trust and the Ehika Fishing Company, have made peace.

The company, which belonged to Narraville residents Eddy van Wyk and the late Clive Johannes, came up with an initiative in 2002 to apply for fishing rights that would benefit the widows of the town, but it was unsuccessful.

The trust was structured such that its main shareholders were the ones who made decisions on all matters, including monthly pay outs.

One of the unpopular decisions they made was to cut the widows' monthly pay outs and eventually stopped them in 2016. This did not sit well with most of the widows' families, and caused some of the widows to go against the Van Wyk family.

Ehika Fishing applied for fishing rights again, and the application was eventually successful this year.

After a recent decision to unite and iron out differences over the running of the trust, the two parties finally united for the benefit of the trust and the unity of their torn community.

The old trustees stepped down and gave control to the widows, who can now make their own decisions and are free to choose their own representatives as trustees.

Fisheries and marine resources minister Derek Klazen, who also comes from the Narraville community, witnessed the reconciliation on Friday.

Klazen said he was overjoyed because it was heart-breaking to see his once united community torn in two over the past few years.

"I am a child of this community. I was not happy about what was going on. We must applaud the old board for resigning and giving over to the widows. I often receive requests from others in the industry that cannot get along. I am proud of the example that Ehika and the widows have set. This is a victory and an example of how others can solve their problems. The minister is not there to do it. I am just here as an observer," he said.

The owners of the company and most of the trust's beneficiaries are from the Narraville community, while others are from elsewhere at the town.

One of the old trustee members, Rojo van Wyk said he was happy that the issue was finally solved and that the community could unite again.

"The dispute was mostly fuelled by emotional sensations... Nonetheless, the parties came together. The management of Ehika is more than willing to support the trust and advice where needed," he said.

Paul Fisher was elected as chairperson of the trust, deputised by Leoni Warne, while Vanessa Nash is the secretary and Lizette Williams the treasurer.

"The committee will do its best to run this race for the benefit of the widows. I want to say thank you to Ehika. It was your idea to make an application for the widows to benefit," he said.

Eighty widows are registered with the trust, which has 40% shares in the company. They will start to receive their monthly stipend again.