Liberia: "I Am Re-Energized to Continue to Work for the Liberian People" - President Weah Extends Appreciation for Birthday Turnout

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has expressed heartfelt appreciation to Liberians for joining him in the celebration of his 55th birth anniversary on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Liberian Leader marked the occasion with thousands of well-wishers converging first at his residence to bid him good fortune and God's blessings, and then at the headquarters of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC).

"This year was particularly memorable, it was a day of sober reflection but also of celebration for the manifold blessings God Almighty continues to bestow upon us as a nation and people", he said, while conveying his thanks to his Wife, First Lady Clar Marie Weah, who he described as his lifelong companion and friend.

President Weah also extended appreciation to the organizers of the events, as well as members of the cabinet, the diplomatic corps, partisans, and supporters of the Coalition for Democratic Change, and his fans.

The President is also thankful for the outstanding effort of the Chief of Protocol of the Executive Mansion, Amb. Nora Finda Bundoo and her team, the National Youth League of the CDC amongst others for their hard work in planning and executing the events. He described as admirable the special recognition given him by the Association of Appointed Women in Government.

The President said he is re-energized by the ambience of the celebration and is re-committed to doing the work of the Liberian people.

He called on Liberians to put aside their differences and join in the development drive the country is on. The president ended his statement by asking Liberians home and abroad to promote peace and unity for the betterment of our country.