Namibia: Four in a Row for St George's

ST GEORGE'S Diocesan School extended their recent superiority over St Paul's College in their FNB Classic Clashes rivalry with a resounding 4-0 victory on Thursday.

Goals by their captain and national u20 forward Xavier McClune, two by his brother Zander and another by Ndapama Hamutengela gave them their fourth consecutive victory, their seventh over the past 10 years, over their old rivals.

With St George's also fielding another u20 striker in Filippo Micheletti, their class eventually shone through after some initial resistance from St Paul's.

After some early attacks, Xavier McClune gave them the lead with a free kick into the corner of the net at 12 minutes.

More chances came their way with shots by Micheletti and Kai Averia coming close, while at the other end Ntando Sibanda broke into the box, but was well marshalled by the defence of St George's.

Two goals in quick succession at the end of the first half, however, put St George's firmly in charge.

Hamutengela sent in a high cross that drifted high into the net, before Zander McClune opened his account with a rather innocuous looking shot that St Paul's' goalie, Innocent Shapi fluffed.

Zander McClune completed his brace to make it 4-0 early in the second half when he nipped in to scramble a high cross into the net, and more chances came their way as they continued to attack.

A shot by Vihape Mungunda was tipped onto the bar by Shapi, while the latter did well to save at Micheletti's feet. St Paul's defender Munsanje Kawesha also brought off a fine tackle on Nyambe Mwazi in the box, while Zander McClune displayed some ball juggling skills to cheers from the crowd as St George's ran out comfortable winners.

Captain Xavier McClune said they were determined to win, but also to have some fun.

"The boys kept their focus, but our coach said we should just go out there and have some fun and that's what we did, we definitely had some fun out there," he said.

"We were just trying to move the ball around as fast as possible, because we knew that the surface wasn't as clean as we wanted it to be, but as long as we kept our focus, we knew that we could play the ball and try our best to keep the ball," he added.

McClune said the victory meant a lot to his team.

It really means a lot, especially since a lot of the guys are in their last year now, so it's definitely something that we prioritised, even though we are writing exams soon," he said.

"And then of course, we wanted to do the best for our school, because it's something that is very close to our hearts."