Namibia: Minor Allegedly Raped in Father's Bathroom

4 October 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Ongwediva — A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped in her father's bathroom at Omahenene village in the Omusati region.

Police regional commander in Omusati Commissioner Titus Shikongo said the suspect (38) allegedly called the victim into her father's bathroom and raped her.

The alleged incident happened on Friday around 18h00 at Ombepo location, where the suspect and victim reside.

"It is alleged that the suspect, who is also residing at Ombepo location, called the victim to the bathroom in the victim's father's house and had sexual intercourse with the minor," said Shikongo.

The suspect, an Angolan national, has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Investigations into the matter continue.

Gender minister Doreen Sioka last week announced 1 566 children were sexually violated, while 883 were physically abused between 2019 and 2021.

The Namibian Police say the country has recorded 690 rape cases from January to August 2021.

