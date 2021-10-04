Namibia: Woman Raped, Robbed of N$5 000

4 October 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A 49-year-old woman was raped and robbed of N$5 000 in Windhoek's Wanaheda area on Saturday at around 04h00.

The victim, who was attacked by two male suspects, was alone at home at the time of the incident as her husband and children had travelled to the farm.

The victim was awakened by a beam of light shining in her face, and saw two men standing next to her bed wearing balaclavas.

One of the suspects had a panga and a torch while the other had a knife.

They allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her and then escaped with the money. No arrests have been made and police investigations continue.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X