Namibia: Woman Raped, Robbed of N$5 000

A 49-year-old woman was raped and robbed of N$5 000 in Windhoek's Wanaheda area on Saturday at around 04h00.

The victim, who was attacked by two male suspects, was alone at home at the time of the incident as her husband and children had travelled to the farm.

The victim was awakened by a beam of light shining in her face, and saw two men standing next to her bed wearing balaclavas.

One of the suspects had a panga and a torch while the other had a knife.

They allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her and then escaped with the money. No arrests have been made and police investigations continue.