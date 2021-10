Tunis/Tunisia — The number of the fully vaccinated people have so far reached 3,861,062, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

85,955 text message invites were sent on October 1, but only 33,302 people honoured their jab appointments.

8,122,053 COVID-19 vaccine jabs have been administered so far, including 5,086,921 first shots and 3,035,132 boosters, the ministry added.

The number of people registered on Evax.tn platform reached 6,353,493 on this date.