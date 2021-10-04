Tunisia: Covid-19 - Tunisia Logs 5 Deaths and 358 Infections On Sep.30

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia logged 5 more COVID-19 fatalities and 358 infections from 6,119 tests (5.85% positivity rate) on September 30, pushing the death count to 24,901 and the caseload to 707,548, according to the Health Ministry's updated figures released on Friday evening.

The number of recoveries also rose by 789, hitting 676,731.

11 new hospitalisations were reported on the same date in public and private health facilities, taking the total to 1,306, including 213 in ICUs and 73 on life support.