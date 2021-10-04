Namibia: Wanderers Blow Title Race Wide Open

WANDERERS beat Unam 27-25 in a thrilling Rugby Premier League match on Saturday to blow new life into this season's title race.

It was Unam's first defeat of the season, and although they still lead the log, Wanderers have now emerged as serious title contenders.

In other matches, Western Suburbs overcame stiff resistance from Reho Falcon, before winning their encounter 35-32 at Suburbs Park, Kudus beat United 28-15 at Walvis Bay, and Rehoboth beat Grootfontein 31-14 at Rehoboth.

It was a solemn occasion at the Unam Stadium as both teams honoured departed stalwarts, with Unam wearing black armbands in memory of their former manager Werner Jeffrey, who died of Covid-19, while Wanderers wore black armbands in memory of scrum half Edwardo Nell, who died following a rugby injury last weekend.

The match, though, was a high-tempo affair, as both teams went flat out from the start.

Wanderers opened the scoring when wing JC Greyling went over in the left-hand corner, but Unam fly half Delron Brandt soon reduced the deficit with a penalty.

Wanderers' scrum half, Jacques Theron, missed a penalty from in front of the posts, but it was not too costly as they stretched their lead with two tries within three minutes.

First centre Bernie Hugo finished off a great counter-attack by full back Warren Ludwig from within his own half, before hooker Obert Nortje went over from a 5m line-out.

With Theron adding one conversion they were suddenly 17-3 ahead midway through the first half.

Unam's problems increased when flanker Berry Gande was sin-binned for an illegal tackle, but they kept Wanderers' attacks at bay with some great defence, and then closed the gap in stunning fashion at the end of the first half.

A swift counter-attack by full back Lorenzo Louis led to a try by Alcino Isaacks under the posts, converted by Brandt, and then barely a minute later, Brandt broke through some sloppy defence to score another converted try as they drew level at 17-all at the half-time whistle.

Unam went ahead for the first time through a Brandt penalty, but Wanderers regained the lead at 22-20 when full-back Ludwig went over in the corner after pressure by their forwards.

Brandt missed a sitter of a penalty in front of the posts, and Wanderers stretched their lead to 27-20 when scrum half Theron pounced onto a loose ball to dot down unopposed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Unam, however, came back strongly and substitute forward Enzo Kotzee went over from a maul in the corner to reduce the deficit to two points.

In the final minute Unam full back Lorenzo Louis had a chance to win the game when Unam were awarded a penalty, but his long-range attempt fell just short, going under the crossbar, as Wanderers held on for a 27-25 win.

The result sees Unam remaining at the top of the log on 26 points, while Wanderers move up to third on 22 points.

Western Suburbs, meanwhile, went second on 24 points, after a hard-fought 35-32 victory against Reho Falcon.

Suburbs held a 21-13 lead at half-time and were always in the lead, but Falcons made a great second half comeback and were unfortunate to lose the match.

Suburbs scored five tries through full back Bronwen Willemse, the wings Morgan Esterhuizen and Gino Wilson, flanker Richard Mupewa and prop Andrew Shikoneni, while fly half Justin Nel converted them all.

At the Jan Wilken at Walvis Bay, United suffered their fifth defeat of the season, going down 28-15 to Kudus.

For Kudus, eighth-man Joshua Jacobs scored two tries and flanker Ernesto Bampton and substitute scrum half one each, while wing Aurelio Plato converted them all.

For United, centre Denzo Bruwer scored a try, while they also got a penalty try and a penalty by full back Nazume Swartz.

Rehoboth, meanwhile, beat Grootfontein 31-14 at home to move up to fourth on the log on 20 points, while Grootfontein drop down to fifth on 18 points.