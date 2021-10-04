Namibia: Champions Old Boys Off to Losing Start

DEFENDING champions Windhoek Old Boys got off to a losing start as the Bank Windhoek Field Hockey League got underway over the weekend.

In the Men's Premier League, the Windhoek Old Boys (WOB) Maroons team lost 3-1 to Saints, while their second team, WOB Bullets, went down 7-1 to DTS.

Last season WOB dethroned Saints as league champions for the first time in three years, but on Saturday, Saints took revenge with a decisive victory.

In a closely contested match, the two sides weighed up evenly from the start.

Saints won a few short corners early on, but Owen Hatton was off target, while at the other end, Saints keeper Kuveri Mukanda saved from Dylan Finch and Ernest Jacobs.

Saints upped the tempo after the break with Hatton and Christiaan du Raan coming close, but it was Maroons who took the lead when they won a short corner and Jacobs' shot went high into the net.

Their lead did not last long though, as Saints immediately attacked from the restart, and Brynn Cleak smashed a loose ball into the net from the edge of the box.

Saints continued to attack in the final quarter and took the lead for the first time through a great back-stick goal by Cleak, while Hatton made it 3-1 with a short corner goal in the final minutes.

DTS, however, went to the top of the log after collecting a bonus point 7-1 victory against WOB Bullets.

DTS applied early pressure and took the lead through a back-stick goal by Ivan Semedo, while Percy Barthram made it 2-0 with another field goal.

Bullets opened their account at the end of the first quarter when Tyler Adkins latched onto a long upfield pass to put the ball into the net.

A short corner goal by David Britz put DTS 3-1 up early in the second quarter, and the Bullets' resistance finally broke in the third quarter.

Barthram scored two more goals to complete his hat-trick, while Lorenz Schuessler scored a brace to give them a comfortable 7-1 victory.

In the Women's Premier League, defending champions Saints were held to a 1-1 draw by DTS.

Saints took the lead through Jordan Hatton-Jones after a good attack initiated by Haylee Schickerling, but more chances came DTS' way as the match progressed.

Kerri Gillies had a shot saved from a short corner, while Saints' keeper, Andrea Rakow, saved well from Marlene Coetzee.

In the final quarter, two short corners by DTS were thwarted, but their pressure finally told when Mia Karsten scored the equaliser with a field goal in the final minute of the game.