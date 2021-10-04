Namibia: Tsumeb to Absorb 23 Temporary Workers

Omuthiya — The Tsumeb Municipality says it will absorb 23 temporary workers, who have served the institution for years, and make them permanent employees.

In recent days, the Affirmative Repositioning (AR) was on the municipality's neck after news emerged that recent temporary workers, who had just worked for six months, have been employed on permanent basis, ahead of those it claims have served the entity for 18 years.

Mayor Mathews Hangula said there was nothing of that nature, arguing AR's claims come amidst a council resolution being taken already.

"I plead with whoever intends to share information in the public domain to always get facts, instead of spreading malice. The matter is being dealt with - and council will soon make an internal advertisement," said Hangula.

In a statement issued by the acting CEO Monique Muturi on Thursday, they are following a council resolution of 21 September, where they will absorb long-serving temporary workers within council's fixed establishment, while following normal procedures as per council's recruitment and selection policy.

"Council is not aware of any discriminative process when it comes to appointments, as the policy is clear of the process to follow when recruiting. You are, therefore, requested to elaborate further in detail in order to find an amicable solution," she stressed.

AR's John Johannes accused the municipality of unfair labour practices, claiming those who have been employed temporarily for 18 years were being overlooked and have been receiving a meagre salary of N$1 800.

"Since 2016, these employees have been getting promises of permanent employment but council, despite standing resolutions, kept zig-zagging while secretly employing their preferred people on permanent basis. This is uncalled for and will not be tolerated," lamented Johannes in a letter dated 22 September.