The Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 11 new cases. At least 1756 people did the covid-19 test yesterday and 40 patients have recovered, with 6 in serious condition.

Since March last year to date, Senegal has registered 73,775 positive cases of covid-19 with 71,775 recoveries and 1,858 deaths.

