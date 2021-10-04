Gambia: Sami Karantaba Returns Gratitude to Jah Oil Company

People of Sami Karantaba in Central River Region North (CRR) have returned heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to Jah Oil Company for providing them with clean drinking water.

Hamedou Jah, Chief Executive Officer Jah Oil Companyhas provided over 10 villages in the district with boreholes. Among the beneficiary villages are Karantaba Toro, Karantaba Dutokoto, Karantaba Tabokoto, Tandi Toro, TandiMandika, Baya Ba, BayaSinchue among others.

Momodou Ghano of Karantaba Toro hailed Mr. Jah for the tremendous development he continues in the country, noting that prior to him providing them with a borehole they used to struggle to get access to clean drinking water.

According to him, the country needs more of the likes of Mr. Jah as government cannot do it alone.

He said Mr.Jah has Gambian people at heart and therefore thanked him for bringing development to his village.

Omar Jallow said Mr.Jah allocated a tap to each compound within his community and as such thanked him. He said Jah Oil Company is not only digging boreholes but also employs many young people as well as currently sponsoring others.

He urged other private sectors to emulate him and invest in the country as well as engage Gambian youth in meaningful activities.