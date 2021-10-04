Cameroon: Onana and Ajax At Odds As Contract Talks Break Down

1 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)

The 25-year-old's deal at the Amsterdam Arena expires next summer.

The player's agent told BBC Sport Africa that Onana was open to discussing a renewal, but that Ajax had halted talks, however the club insist the player is to blame for the stand-off.

"We're not working on extending his contract," Ajax director of football Marc Overmars told Dutch media.

"We're not having any conversations with him at the moment. We tried but it hasn't worked out. So you move on. It wasn't up to us."

Onana has been linked with moves to several clubs, including defending Italian Serie A champions Inter Milan and English side Arsenal.

"After the start of the Corona pandemic and because of my suspension, the club still wanted to meet. I understood that." Onana told Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf over the weekend.

"My agent Albert Botines then had six or seven conversations and he felt we were close to an agreement. But at a certain point it was take it or leave it from Ajax.

"The club has pulled the plug. Look it up on the internet: we were open to further discussions. We haven't heard anything from Ajax since then."

He has not played since January, as he was given a 12-month doping ban by Uefa in February which was later reduced to nine months on appeal.

The keeper is free to play again on 4 November, giving him the chance to feature for Cameroon in their final two group matches in the current stage of African qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

The Indomitable Lions are in Group A alongside Burkina Faso, Cape Verde and Ethiopia for next year's Africa Cup of Nations, which takes place on home soil. Bbc

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X