Gambia: Lybert Schools Sets Sight On Aggregate 6 Next Year

A madou A. Jallow, a senior teacher at Lybert Nursery, Primary and Upper Basic schools in Sanchaba Sulay Jobe has said that their target in next year's Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination (GABECE) is to produce aggregate 6.

The school produced aggregate 10 in its first attempt during the 2021 GABECE and Mr Jallow says their target was to produce aggregate 6.

Senior teacher Jallow pointed out that, the school's teachers have been tirelessly working to ensure they achieve their goal.

He described the achievement as very big for the school which for 11 years has only been operatingnursery and primary schools until 4 years ago when it started a junior secondary school.

He stated that they have many schools around but fortunately parents trusted them by allowing their children to continue their upper basic with them.

All the school's students who sat for the examination scored aggregatesbetween 10 and 26 except one who produced aggregate 34 which is below government set mark.

Mr. Jallow said the school's proprietor- Essa Bangali's - goal is to give back to the community by providing quality education.

He added that Mr Bangali also has the ambition to establish a vocational school to ensure those who complete their senior secondary school have marketable skills and contribute to the development of the nation.

He highlighted that if the workforce of the country is educated it will be very easy for us to meet the country's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mohammed Bah, Head Of Department (HOD) at the school expressed delight seeing the school produce aggregate 10 in the 2021 GABEC examination.

Mr. Bah said hehas been tirelessly working with teachers to make sure they produce aggregate 6 but noted that because it was their first attempt is was challenging.

According to him, the secret behind their success is the result of determination and perseverance, sayingthe teachers have been absolutely committed.

He encouraged parents across the country to bring their children to Lybert schools, claiming they are a school of excellence in education.

"We are not only here to collect money from parents but to give quality education to pupils of The Gambia so that they can be productive in society," he said.

Lybert School was established on 14 September 2010 but prior to 2010 only offered summer lessons during summer.