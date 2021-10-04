Gambia: Musa Barrow Opens Season Account for Bologna

1 October 2021
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

Scorpion's attacker Musa Barrow scored his first goal of the season as Bologna suffered a 4-2 defeat in the hands of Empoli in their week-6 fixture of the Italian Serie A played at the Stadion Carlo Castellani on Sunday.

The 22-year-old scored his side's first goal in the 11th minute before Marko Arnautovic's goal in the 76th minute.

The home side, Empoli scored their four goals through Kevin Bonifazi, Andrea Pinamonti, Nedim Bajrami and Samuele Ricci respectively.

Gambian international Musa Barrow has featured in four league matches for the Blues without scoring before Sunday's encounter.

The former Hawks FC player was in action from start to finish for Bologna.

Following the result, Bologna occupy 10th position in the Serie A table after accounting for just eight points in six matches, while Empoli sit 8th position with nine points.

Musa Barrow and his Bologna side will be hoping to bounce back to winning ways when they play Lazio on October 3.

