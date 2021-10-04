Gambia: On Sunday - Santos Derby Clash in Gunjur Nawetan

Santos United FC will rub shoulders with Passamai FC in the all-Santos derby clash of the on-going Gunjur 'nawetan' on Sunday 3 October 2021 at the Gunjur Upper Basic School Football Field at 5 p.m.

Santos United clutched 1 point in Gunjur summer biggest football fray following their goalless draw with Nyofelleh United FC in their previous game.

They will affray to flog Passamai FC to clasp their first triumph in Gunjur nawetan.

Passamai FC secured qualification to Gunjur rainy season biggest football carnival after their 1-0 win over Madinasalam in the qualifiers.

They will vie to pommel Santos United FC to grasp their debut victory in Gunjur nawetan.