Egypt: Sisi, SCJB Members Tackle Coordination Among Judicial Bodies

A meeting held Saturday 02/10/2021 between President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and members of the Supreme Council for Judicial Bodies (SCJB) aimed at activating the council's role in achieving coordination among judicial bodies, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The meeting also followed up on the implementation of decisions taken previously by the council and efforts made to automate the judicial system across the nation, the spokesman added in a press release.

Earlier, President Sisi attended a ceremony marking the Egyptian Judiciary Day. Attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Justice Omar Marwan and state officials.

He also honored martyrs of duty from Egyptian justice personnel who died in terrorist operations.