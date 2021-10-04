Egypt: President Sisi Attends Judiciary Day Ceremony

2 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi attended on Saturday 02/10/2021 a ceremony marking the Egyptian Judiciary Day.

Attending the ceremony were Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Justice Omar Marwan and state officials.

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi watched a documentary film on the history of the Egyptian justice ministry and litigation mechanism.

The film highlighted the development realized in the justice system, including the issuance of new legislation and establishment of courts.

The film also underscored the role played by the Supreme Constitutional Court in deciding the constitutionality of laws, explaining laws, settling disputes within its jurisdiction and monitoring the legitimacy of decisions taken by international organizations and foreign courts that were required to be put into effect.

