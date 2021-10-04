Egypt: Minister - Egypt Will Seek to Bring Closer Viewpoints Between Developing & Developed Countries At Cop27

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad said that Egypt will exert utmost effort to bring closer the viewpoints between the developing and developed countries at the 27th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP27), set for Egypt in 2022.

This came during a meeting with President for COP26 and UK Minister of State Alok Sharma on the sidelines of Egypt's participation in the consultative meetings; the Pre-COP, held in Milan, Italy, from September 30 to October 2, to set the stage for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

In a statement on Friday 01/10/2021, the Environment Ministry said that the two ministers discussed a number of issues related to climate change.

They also discussed mobilizing efforts to avoid any increase in global warming, stressing the importance of developed countries' financing to maintain the global temperature increase below 1.5°C.

They underlined the need for developed countries to work on bridging the gap in implementing the Pre-2020 Climate Commitments.

Each Conference of the Parties of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is preceded by a preparatory meeting held about a month before, called Pre-COP.

The Pre-COP brings together climate and energy ministers from a selected group of countries to discuss and exchange views on some key political aspects of the negotiations and delve into some of the key negotiating topics that will be addressed at COP26.