Egypt Restores Two Ancient Artifacts From Belgium

2 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Council and Commission Khaled Aly el Bakly has received two Egyptian artifacts that were smuggled out of the country.

In a statement on Saturday 02/10/2021, the Foreign Ministry said the restored artifacts include an ancient Egyptian colorful limestone statue and a small Ushabti (funerary figurine) made from faience (sintered-quartz ceramic material).

The move comes as part of Egypt's tireless efforts to restore the smuggled ancient artifacts and the State's keenness to preserve its heritage and civilization.

The ambassador received the artifacts during a ceremony held by the Belgian Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Addressing the ceremony, Bakly asserted the importance of the step which he said shows the distinguished ties binding Egypt and Belgium and paves the way for further coordination regarding various fields of joint cooperation.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X