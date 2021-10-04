Egypt Restores Two Ancient Artifacts From Belgium

Egypt's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Council and Commission Khaled Aly el Bakly has received two Egyptian artifacts that were smuggled out of the country.

In a statement on Saturday 02/10/2021, the Foreign Ministry said the restored artifacts include an ancient Egyptian colorful limestone statue and a small Ushabti (funerary figurine) made from faience (sintered-quartz ceramic material).

The move comes as part of Egypt's tireless efforts to restore the smuggled ancient artifacts and the State's keenness to preserve its heritage and civilization.

The ambassador received the artifacts during a ceremony held by the Belgian Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Addressing the ceremony, Bakly asserted the importance of the step which he said shows the distinguished ties binding Egypt and Belgium and paves the way for further coordination regarding various fields of joint cooperation.