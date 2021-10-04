Egypt: Tourism Ministry Displays Precious Ancient Pieces At Expo Dubai 2020

2 October 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is effectively taking part in Expo Dubai 2020, through displaying a collection of precious ancient pieces to attract visitors of the grand event that lasts till March 31, 2022.

In a statement released on Friday 01/10/2021, the ministry said that it sent an anthropoid-shaped coffin of priest Psamtik, son of Osiris and five replicas of goddess Maat and King Tutankhamun's collection, along with presenting a group of promotional videos on tourist attractions and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The coffin was sent to Dubai after getting the cabinet's approval to showcase the ancient object at the global exhibition, the statement added.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X