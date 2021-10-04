Egypt: Tourism Ministry Displays Precious Ancient Pieces At Expo Dubai 2020

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities is effectively taking part in Expo Dubai 2020, through displaying a collection of precious ancient pieces to attract visitors of the grand event that lasts till March 31, 2022.

In a statement released on Friday 01/10/2021, the ministry said that it sent an anthropoid-shaped coffin of priest Psamtik, son of Osiris and five replicas of goddess Maat and King Tutankhamun's collection, along with presenting a group of promotional videos on tourist attractions and the Grand Egyptian Museum.

The coffin was sent to Dubai after getting the cabinet's approval to showcase the ancient object at the global exhibition, the statement added.