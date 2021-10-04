Egypt: Defense Minister Witnesses Final Stage of 'Raad 32' Drills

As part of celebrations of the Armed Forces marking the glorious 6th of October victory, Defense and Military Production Minister Mohamed Zaki attended on Saturday the concluding phase of "Raad 32" with live ammunition.

The drills were carried out by units of the Western Military Zone over the past days.

Involving the air force, the live-fire exercises include anti-tank guided missiles and rapidly and precisely locating and firing at fixed and mobile tactical targets. They aim at keeping the highest degree of combat efficiency and readiness of their personnel to guard the country's western border.

For his part, Zaki expressed Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Abdel Fattah El Sisi's appreciation of efforts exerted by the military personnel in the Western Military Zone to preserve Egypt's national security.

Meanwhile, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Mohamed Farid attended one of the main stages of "Raad 32" maneuver.

Farid hailed the training and spirit of army men as well as their teamwork while carrying out their duty in protecting Egypt's national security.