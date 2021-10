President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Saturday 02/10/2021 arrived at the premises of the ceremony marking the Egyptian Judiciary Day at Al Manara International Conference Center in New Cairo.

Last Tuesday, Sisi met with Justice Minister Omar Marwan and gave directives for upgrading and automating the judicial system, in addition to paying an utmost attention to the development works in the courts' buildings nationwide along with adopting modern technology in courts.